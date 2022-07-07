Nevada Child Care Fund working to help more families receive child care assistance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More families in the valley will soon get access to affordable child care in Southern Nevada.

About 5,000 students in the state already have their childcare partially or fully covered by state funding. On average, these families get $551 per month, per child. This new initiative aims to cover even more families with more funds.

On Thursday, the state launched the Nevada Child Care Fund. In June 2022, Nevada lawmakers approved $50 million to cover day care copays for eligible families.

Parents will pay less out of pocket and will be able to use that money for other bills and responsibilities. Governor Steve Sisolak said the fund will also help to rebuild the economy and replenish the workforce.

Income requirements have been expanded, so if families weren’t eligible before, they should review the requirements and try again. They could be eligible now. If you are already enrolled, you do not have to apply again.

A full list of the requirements and to apply can be found here.

