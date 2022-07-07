Advertisement

Nellis Air Force base hosting Red Flag training exercise, issues noise advisory

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134,...
A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, receives air-to-air refueling from a Royal Air Force Voyager tanker assigned to 101 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, United Kingdom, during a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission Feb. 3, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During this Red Flag exercise, a Royal Air Force Voyager tanker refueled U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)(Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) announced Thursday that they will soon be conducting Red Flag 22-3.

The exercise will last from July 9 through July 29. Nellis AFB says that Southern Nevada residents may notice increased noise from military aircraft during this time.

Red Flag 22-3 will bring about 75 aircraft and 2,300 participants from various United State military branches to Nellis AFB. A release from Nellis AFB says that the Red Flag will emphasize “joint-force integration.”

The exercise creates combat-like situations in a controlled environment, involving all aircrew personnel.

The Red Flag is organized at Nellis AFB and takes place at the Nevada Test and Training range, which has 12,000 square miles of airspace for exercises. Nellis AFB says that the space allows for combat air forces, “to train to fight together, survive together and win together.”

