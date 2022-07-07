NDOT still working to repair US 95 highway lights after copper wire theft report in late April

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in late April, NDOT quickly checked on several dark highway lights along US 95 after FOX5 alerted it they weren’t working. NDOT discovered the cause was from a copper wire theft. It expected repairs to be made the following week. But more than two months later, several lights on the stretch of 95 near Boulder Highway are still dark.

“Usually, these fixes in the past have taken a couple of weeks. This one is proving extremely challenging because of the extent of the damage and because it’s spread out over such a wide area,” said NDOT Spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

Hopkins says supply chain issues in getting replacement equipment is also a factor in repair delays. He says thieves often cause additional infrastructure damage when removing copper wire.

“They didn’t go in a clean way. They went in and did a lot of damage to the system when they were taking our materials away,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins says NDOT has security measures in place to prevent thefts but says those measures sometimes only slow thieves.

He says there are no reports of any crashes on that stretch of road due to darker conditions. He urges people to call 911 if they actively see someone tampering with lights or call 311 if they see lights out. He says NDOT doesn’t always know there are outages until people contact them.

Hopkins couldn’t give a timeline of when the repairs will be complete. And there is no word yet on the cost of those repairs.

