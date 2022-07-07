LVMPD search continues for suspect who shot, killed horses at Cowboy Trail Rides in Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Metro confirmed the horses at the Cowboy Trail Rides ranch have been a target for months now.

Four horses have been shot and killed at the ranch.

The shootings took place starting in January, then March, then June and most recently on the Fourth of July.

Surveillance video released by Metro showed the suspect wearing a ski mask, gloves, and ear protection walking through the ranch during the night hours.

“These shootings are intentional, and the suspect is actively concealing his identity,” said Lieutenant David Valenta who works for Metros animal cruelty department.

It all started in January when we told you about a horse and mule that was killed at the ranch.

“You gotta be a sick individual to shoot a horse in the pen,” said Cowboy Trail Rides Ranch manager Michael Flood.

This is what flood had to say when we spoke with him back in January

We asked to speak with him today about the new surveillance video, but he said he does not want to talk at the moment.

In January, he had also told us he had an idea of who could be responsible.

“We had a guy who was destroying our own trails out here,” said Flood. “He was putting rocks on the horse manure and sprinkling ajax on the trail and he said he doesn’t believe horses should be out here.”

A reward program was put in place by friends of Red Rock offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

We checked and this offer still stands.

“We volunteer lots of hours with our horses,” said Flood. “We pack with our friends of red rock and try to help them with trail building. we do trash pickups. We have tried to give back to our horses as much as we can because we are blessed to have our family business out here.”

Metro said they are continuing their investigation and no one has been caught yet. They are asking for your help with identifying the subject in the surveillance video.

They ask that you contact them with any information that you have about the possible suspect by calling 702-828-3364 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.