Korean Air to resume flights between Las Vegas and Seoul

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Korean Air and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International on Thursday announced that the carrier will resume flights to Las Vegas on Sunday.

According to a news release, starting Sunday, July 10, Korean Air will resume service between Las Vegas and Seoul.

The release notes that operations were previously suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with flights departing from Las Vegas at 12:10 p.m. and arriving at Incheon at 5:40 p.m. the following day. Return flights depart Incheon at 2:10 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 10:10 a.m., the airline said.

The flights will operate on a 218-seat Airbus A330-200.

“Korean Air is very pleased to reinstate our flights from Las Vegas and provide a convenient gateway to Asia for travelers in the western U.S. We launched our Las Vegas service more than 15 years ago, and we’re the only Asian airline serving this dynamic market. Throughout the years, Las Vegas has been a great partner of Korean Air, and we look forward to continuing our shared successes,” said Jin Ho Lee, Senior Vice President and Director of Korean Air’s Americas Regional Headquarters.

With the resumption of its Las Vegas route, according to the release, Korean Air has re-established service to all its 13 North American gateways: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., Honolulu, Boston, Toronto and Vancouver.

In a statement, a representative for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority noted that this will mark the first airline to resume nonstop service between Las Vegas and Asia.

“As the first airline to resume direct, nonstop service between Asia and Las Vegas, welcoming Korean Air is a significant milestone in rebuilding Las Vegas’ international connectivity,” said Kate Wik, Chief Marketing Officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Korean Air has been an important partner over the years, and its service from Seoul has been instrumental in growing our visitation numbers from South Korea. We look forward to this route returning and once again providing visitors from South Korea and Southeastern Asia with world-class experiences that can only be found in Vegas.”

“The nonstop route between LAS and Incheon International Airport was the largest outstanding piece of Las Vegas’s international air service recovery,” said Chris Jones, Harry Reid International Airport’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This route will once again serve as the gateway to the entertainment capital of the world for travelers from South Korea, and across Asia. The iconic Korean Air livery has been a fixture at Harry Reid International Airport since 2006, and after a two-year hiatus, we are pleased to be able to welcome the airline back.”

