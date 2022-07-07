Forecast Outlook- 7/7/2022

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with temperatures on the rise. The potential for more monsoon moisture returns to the forecast next week.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Friday with temperatures on the rise. The forecast high is at 106° with the breeze sticking around. Forecast wind gusts are in the 20-30 mph range.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with a forecast high of 107° Saturday and 109° Sunday. We’ll see some high clouds passing through at times, but it stays dry with the afternoon breeze staying with us.

The heat continues early next week with highs pushing 110° on Monday and Tuesday. Some monsoon moisture looks to push back into Southern Nevada next week, bringing the chance for some mountain storms on Monday and Tuesday. An increasing chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Wednesday and Thursday.

