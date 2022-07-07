Clark County certifies recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County commissioners on Thursday certified the recount of the votes in the Republican primary election for the office of Nevada governor.

According to a tweet from the county, the results will now proceed to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

By a unanimous vote - Commissioners canvassed (certified) the Primary Election recount. The results now go to the @NVSOS.@JoeLombardoNV received 57,808 votes, 8 less than original count.@joeygilbertinc received 29,468 votes, 7 less than original count.#Elections2022 🇺🇸🗳️ https://t.co/TlcDK4gpUK — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 7, 2022

The recount had been paid for by second-place finisher Joey Gilbert, who lost to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.

According to the county, Lombardo received 57,808 votes, eight less than the original count. Gilbert received 29,468 votes, seven less than the original count.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.