Clark County certifies recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and a candidate for the Republican nomination for Nevada...
Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and a candidate for the Republican nomination for Nevada governor, smiles while standing on stage at a primary-night party Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County commissioners on Thursday certified the recount of the votes in the Republican primary election for the office of Nevada governor.

According to a tweet from the county, the results will now proceed to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

The recount had been paid for by second-place finisher Joey Gilbert, who lost to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.

According to the county, Lombardo received 57,808 votes, eight less than the original count. Gilbert received 29,468 votes, seven less than the original count.

