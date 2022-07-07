Child hospitalized after near-drowning at home in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child is recovering inside the intensive care unit after a near-drowning. The child’s grandfather said this was a human mistake.

Just after 1 pm, Wednesday Las Vegas Police received a call of a sick or injured person off the 1800 block of 8th Street and Oakey. Police said the person called 911 to report a child was found in a pool. When officers arrived the child was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital.

FOX5 briefly spoke with the child’s grandfather.

“This is a tragedy and I don’t know how else to explain it. We’re humans. We’re just trying to live our day-to-day life. This accidentally happens. This isn’t malice, this isn’t neglect, this isn’t lack of loving one’s kids. This is just an accident,” the child’s grandfather said.

Abuse and neglect detectives took the lead in the investigation.

During the month of June a six-year-old, five-year-old and 2-year-old drowned in separate incidents.

Metro says they’re preventable by following the ‘three Ps’ of pool safety.

Patrol – watch your child

Protect – put barriers around the pool, door alarms and locks

Prepare – enroll your child in swimming lessons and CPR classes

The CDC says every year in the U.S. There is an estimated 39 hundred fatal unintentional drownings.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.