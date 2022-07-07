3 injured in crash near Boulder Highway, Sunset

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Boulder Highway, between Sunset Road and Warm Springs Road around 4:30 p.m. All lanes of Boulder Highway were shut down while investigators were on the scene.

Police have not released any other details on the victims. It is unknown if speed or impairments were factors in the crash.

