Advertisement

Southern Nevada home prices decrease for first time since April 2020

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)((AP Photo/John Locher,File))
By Matt Kling
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:07 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time since April 2020, home prices in Southern Nevada dropped as the housing market cools off after a long hot streak of record prices and strong sales.

According to Las Vegas Realtors, the average price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in June was $480,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000. The average price of local condos and townhomes sold in June also decreased to $280,000, down from a record $285,000 in May.

“Rising mortgage interest rates sparked a slowdown that was bound to happen at some point,” Las Vegas Realtors president Brendan Roberts said in a statement. “Local home prices can’t keep going up at the rate they have been the past few years. More stable prices, along with the increasing number of homes on the market and decreasing number of homes being sold, are providing some relief for potential buyers.”

So far this year, existing local home sales are down from the same time in 2021, which was a record year for existing home sales in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Realtors said June’s sales pace equates to just over a two-month supply of properties available for sale. While that’s still tight by historical standards, that’s twice as much inventory as past months.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead
World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead
The Meadows School exterior shot
LVMPD investigates threat to Summerlin school’s summer camp
New variants spur surge in Nevada COVID-19 cases, doctors urge boosters and vaccines
Doctors: vaccines, boosters remain crucial to stay healthy amid breakthrough infections, surges
The University Police Services is warning of a phone scam involving callers who impersonate an...
Nevada University Police Services warning public of phone fraud scam