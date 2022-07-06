SNHD reports 2 more probable monkeypox cases in Clark County residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday announced that two more probable monkeypox cases have been reported among Clark County residents.

According to a news release, the additional cases are that of a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s, one of whom is isolating at home and the other is hospitalized.

The Health District says it is looking at the health status of close contacts and specimens are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

SNHD says these cases bring the total number of confirmed or probable monkeypox cases to four in Clark County. However, officials note that none of these cases are associated with each other.

The Health District previously reported a confirmed case of monkeypox in a man in his 20s with a history of travel and a man in his 30s who was diagnosed in another state. Though in the release, the Health District notes that it has not yet received confirmation regarding the individual diagnosed in another state.

Officials note that SNHD has ordered a small number of monkeypox vaccines, known by the brand name Jynneos, for high-risk people including laboratory personnel, cases and close contacts. The Health District says that according to the CDC, “the vaccine is effective in preventing monkeypox disease up to four days after exposure and may reduce the severity of symptoms if given up to 14 days after exposure.”

