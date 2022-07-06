Sheriff: Homeowner shot, killed possibly intoxicated college student trying to get inside house

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A homeowner shot and killed a possibly intoxicated college student who was trying to get into his house and ignored both orders to leave and a warning shot, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Tuesday.

Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, died about 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Lake Charles, about 35 miles east-northeast.

“This is a sad and tragic situation for both families involved,” Mancuso said in a news release. He described Tezeno as “a good kid that attended college locally.”

“Unfortunately Tezeno was believed to be under the influence and his actions ... caused the homeowner to fear for his life,” the sheriff said.

Surveillance video shows Tezeno walking toward the homeowner after being told to leave, and after the homeowner fired a shot into the ground, Mancuso told The American Press.

The newspaper said Tezeno attended McNeese State University, which is in Lake Charles.

Mancuso said deputies were sent to the house after a woman called, saying someone was refusing to leave the house. She then said her husband had shot the man after he tried to get into the house.

Detectives asked any neighbors with security cameras to get in touch.

