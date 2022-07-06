LVMPD investigates threat to Summerlin school’s summer camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a threatening phone call made to a Summerlin school’s summer camp.

LVMPD says the call was received Tuesday at Meadows School’s Camp Mustang. The private school for K-12 students is located off Lake Mead and Rampart.

Police say school administrative staff made the decision to cancel the camp following the call.

Meadows School has not yet responded to FOX5′s request for information.

