LVMPD investigates threat to Summerlin school’s summer camp

The Meadows School exterior shot
The Meadows School exterior shot(Eric Green / FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a threatening phone call made to a Summerlin school’s summer camp.

LVMPD says the call was received Tuesday at Meadows School’s Camp Mustang. The private school for K-12 students is located off Lake Mead and Rampart.

Police say school administrative staff made the decision to cancel the camp following the call.

Meadows School has not yet responded to FOX5′s request for information.

