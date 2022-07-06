Las Vegas couple gets free place to stay while waiting for their newborn’s heart transplant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Esmeralda and Franky Garcia have faced a lot of tough times lately. They knew their newborn daughter Amelia would need heart surgery after being born. They did not expect doctors to later tell them she would need a heart transplant.

The Garcia’s are not working right now, and their bills are piling up, as they wait in Southern California for a transplant. Amelia is at UCLA. The couple says they spent a few nights sleeping in their car in the hospital parking garage.

While the last couple months have been rough on the Garcia’s, they got some news that made them smile recently. A Southern California woman who works with Thermo Fisher Scientific, who did not want to be named in this story, saw a recent FOX5 story on the couple. She then contacted someone she knows who helps families waiting for a transplant. That nonprofit group, Ava’s Heart, contacted the couple and is now putting them up in an apartment that is only ten minutes away from UCLA.

“They’re not charging us. They’re giving us housing until we can take our daughter home,” said Esmeralda Garcia.

She added, “Us, also not working right now because we’re with our daughter, it was just a gift from God amid this craziness.”

“It’s just a blessing. I was speechless. It felt too good to be true, but we are here,” said Franky Garcia.

The couple says the apartment includes another Las Vegas family that is also waiting on a transplant for a loved one.

“To have another family next to you where you can cry and pray together, it’s been wonderful,” said Esmeralda Garcia.

The founder of Ava’s Heart, Ava Kaufman, tells FOX5 she started the nonprofit after she unexpectedly needed a heart transplant 13 years ago. Kaufman says she wanted to live for her 11-year-old daughter Jade.

“I realized I couldn’t leave her. So, I made a promise to God. If he let me come back to being her mom again the way I was before, I would spend the rest of my life giving back,” said Ava Kaufman.

A recent fundraiser at Camp Rhino gyms in Las Vegas raised around $9000.00 for expenses for the Garcia’s. They want to thank everyone who donated and say they are grateful to Ava Kaufman for her help as well.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.