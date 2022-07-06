Advertisement

Las Vegas airport introduces newest member of its K9 unit

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International on Wednesday introduced the newest member of the airport’s K9 unit.

According to a post from the airport on Twitter, the new pup, named Dorgo, is a 2-year-old German Shepard and the youngest dog on the team.

“Dorgo loves his job at the airport and has a great nose for what he is trained to find! Woof-woof!” the airport said in a tweet.

