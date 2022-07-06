Las Vegas airport introduces newest member of its K9 unit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International on Wednesday introduced the newest member of the airport’s K9 unit.

According to a post from the airport on Twitter, the new pup, named Dorgo, is a 2-year-old German Shepard and the youngest dog on the team.

Welcome Dorgo! Our newest addition to the K9 Unit is a 2-year-old German Shepherd and the youngest dog on the LAS team. Dorgo loves his job at the airport and has a great nose for what he is trained to find! Woof-woof! pic.twitter.com/w5slWjNqdW — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) July 6, 2022

“Dorgo loves his job at the airport and has a great nose for what he is trained to find! Woof-woof!” the airport said in a tweet.

