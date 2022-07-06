Forecast Outlook 7/6/2022

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with temperatures on the rise. The breeze will stay with us, peaking during the afternoon hours.

We’ll keep skies sunny on Thursday with a forecast high of 103°. Friday is trending warmer with some more clouds passing through. We’ll keep it dry with afternoon wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with highs pushing closer to 110°. We’ll see some high clouds passing through at times, but it stays dry.

The heat continues early next week with highs pushing 110° on Monday and Tuesday. Some monsoon moisture looks to push back into Southern Nevada next week, bringing the chance for some mountain storms on Monday. The chance for pop-up showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the middle of next week.

