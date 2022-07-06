Doctors: vaccines, boosters remain crucial to stay healthy amid breakthrough infections, surges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Doctors remind Nevadans why booster shots and initial vaccinations are so crucial to stay healthy, amid the latest COVID-19 uptick, breakthrough infections and oncoming winter surge of cases.

B.A.4 and B.A.5 subvariants account for 70% of cases in the U.S. In Nevada, the variants account for 63% of cases. The B.A.5 subvariant has been deemed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization due to its ultra-transmissibility and ability to infect the lungs, like previous variants.

Clark County has been classified as an area of “high transmission,” and doctors urge masking indoors or assessment of risk to mitigate infection. Nevada’s COVID-19 Dashboard records 870 cases a day in a rolling 14-day average, and 455 people per day in the hospital.

Though breakthrough infections have become increasingly common with Omicron variants and subvariants, doctors say the mild symptoms experienced by millions are due to prior vaccination. The original vaccine series has been deemed effective against severe symptoms and complications.

“We see the benefits of being vaccinated and that people are less likely to have severe complications, hospitalization and deaths. Most of the new infections that we’re seeing now are repeat infections, or they’re mild symptoms because they’ve previously been vaccinated,” said Dr. Christina Madison, founder of the Public Health Pharmacist and associate professor of Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Those who were previously vaccinated and become infected also have a lower “viral load,” leading to lesser symptoms and lesser ability to infect others.

“Another benefit of vaccination is that you’re also less likely to transmit than someone who is unvaccinated. If you still remain unvaccinated, that is your choice. If you choose to remain unvaccinated, you are at a higher likelihood for having severe issues associated with infection, hospitalization, and God forbid, death,” she said.

“Even though we may not be talking about it, there are still people who are being hospitalized and are dying from COVID every day,”Dr. Madison said.

Dr. Madison urges those who test positive to consult their doctors for antiviral medications, to reduce complications and the ability to infect others.

