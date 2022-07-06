CSN gives ‘all clear’ following threat at its North Las Vegas campus Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE: CSN says the threat is all clear and nothing suspicious has been found.

There is no longer any threat to the CSN North Las Vegas Campus. Resume normal activities. — CSN (@CSNCoyote) July 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The College of Southern Nevada has advised that it is investigating a threat at its North Las Vegas campus on Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet and a notice emailed to students, CSN stated to “evacuate all buildings immediately and avoid area. Until Further notice.”

Threat to CSN North Las Vegas campus. Evacuate all buildings immediately and avoid area. Until Further notice. — CSN (@CSNCoyote) July 6, 2022

A spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department directed inquiries to University Police Services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

