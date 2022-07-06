CSN gives ‘all clear’ following threat at its North Las Vegas campus Wednesday afternoon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: CSN says the threat is all clear and nothing suspicious has been found.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The College of Southern Nevada has advised that it is investigating a threat at its North Las Vegas campus on Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet and a notice emailed to students, CSN stated to “evacuate all buildings immediately and avoid area. Until Further notice.”
A spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department directed inquiries to University Police Services.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.