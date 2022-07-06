Clark County Libraries to offer free financial health workshops

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Libraries across the valley will start hosting free financial health workshops aimed at delivering tools and resources to address the racial wealth gap.

The workshops come from a partnership between JPMorgan Chase and the Clark County Library District.

Workshops will be led by Malika El Bakkal Lees, Community Manager at Chase in Las Vegas. “Whether you’re a young adult, a senior citizen, or in-between, our firm is committed to helping you access tools and resources to address your financial questions and needs,” Lees said. "

“Empowering and uplifting our community through education is a core goal of the library and this partnership with Chase brings their expertise directly into our branches,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Library District. “Providing these classes to residents, right in their own neighborhoods, will often be the first financial training that some have received in their lives, and a critical first step toward financial security.”

Workshops being on Thursday, July 7. A schedule of events and locations can be found here.

