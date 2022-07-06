Charity softball game featuring Golden Knights, Raiders players returning to Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The charity softball game ‘Battle for Vegas’ will return to the Las Vegas Ballpark on July 18.

Players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders will play in the game, with Reilly Smith and Josh Jacobs going head-to-head as team leaders.

The game will benefit local charities, including Communities In Schools of Nevada and the Maximum Hope Foundation.

Gates to the Ballpark will open at 5:30 p.m. with a home run derby at 6:30 p.m. and first pitch at 7:30 p.m. — there will also be post-game fireworks, according to Battle for Vegas’ website.

