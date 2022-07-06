Body found at Lake Mead near where woman went missing on June 30

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials with Lake Mead National Recreation Center said a body has been located near where a woman missing on June 30.

According to Lake Mead, a body was located in the area. However, the body has not been identified yet.

“While there were initial reports this weekend regarding the name of a female who drowned at the lake last week, Lake Mead NRA cannot confirm this victim’s identification at this time until medical experts arrive to provide assistance to the scene,” officials said in an email Wednesday.

A woman, identified only as “Lily,” was reported missing on June 30 after she reportedly fell off a jet ski.

Officials said previously that one individual, a male, had been found while the second individual, a female, has not been seen since going into the water, the release states. Authorities note that neither person were wearing life jackets.

On Friday, U.S. Park Rangers released more information on the missing woman, identifying her as a Boulder City woman by the name of Lily. Lily is 22 years old with long brown hair dyed red, is 5′2″ tall and weighs 110-120 lbs. Lily was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a white shirt. Lily also has a tattoo on her left forearm of a “Captain’s wheel.”

