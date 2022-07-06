Advertisement

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under receives key to Las Vegas Strip

By James Barrickman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:13 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday, Clark County leaders recognized ‘Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’ for its two decades on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Commissioner, Michael Naft, presented a key to the Las Vegas Strip to the group at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Tuesday marked 21 years since Thunder From Down Under opened at the New Frontier in 2001. The group’s show is believed to be the longest-running male revue show in the world.

The co-owner of Thunder From Down Under, Adam Steck, spoke about the group’s influence in Las Vegas.

“One of the reasons why we brought this show here 21 years ago, was because we noticed there was nothing for ladies. Vegas was predominantly for men. You know, there was topless shows and showgirls. We saw Thunder From Down Under, and we were like, this is the perfect counterpoint for women,” said Steck.

As part of the milestone, July 5th has been proclaimed ‘Thunder From Down Under Day’ in Las Vegas.

