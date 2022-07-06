Advertisement

Arcade with over 80 games to open on Las Vegas Strip

The exterior of Bally's is seen on the Las Vegas Strip.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bally’s Las Vegas announced Wednesday that as part of its rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas, the property will debut a large arcade this fall.

Dubbed “ARCADE,” Caesars Entertainment says the area will be comprised of over 80 games, from classic arcade favorite to latest releases, in a 7,000-square-foot space.

The company says ARCADE will occupy the former Caesars Sportsbook area, located on the first level of Bally’s near the food court.

“We are excited to introduce unique experiences that will resonate with our guests at Horseshoe,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the property. “The ARCADE will welcome all ages and open the door for a broader audience.”

Bally’s rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas will also include a renovated exterior, casino floor and public areas, the company says.

