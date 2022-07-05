Police: Suspect planned Highland Park parade shooting for weeks, dressed in women’s clothing during attack to blend in

[Breaking news update, published at 12:50 p.m. ET]

(CNN) -- Investigators believe the suspect in Monday’s killings at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Robert E. Crimo III, planned the attack “for several weeks,” a spokesperson for Lake County authorities said Tuesday.

Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing during the attack, apparently to help him conceal his identity and his facial tattoos, and to help him leave the area undetected along with the crowd fleeing in the shooting’s wake, said Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

“At this point we have not developed a motive from him,” Covelli said.

More than 70 rounds were fired into the crowd, Covelli said.

Crimo went to his mother’s home in the area after the attack, and then borrowed her vehicle, according to Covelli.

Investigators have no information that the shooting was motivated by race, religion or any other protected status, Covelli said. Authorities did not announce any changes against Crimo at Tuesday’s news conference.

[Original story, published at 12:04 p.m. ET]

A day after authorities say a rooftop gunman killed six people and injured dozens more at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a city street still was littered Tuesday with belongings abandoned in haste, and residents are struggling to come to terms with what happened.

A suspect, identified by authorities as Robert E. Crimo III, is accused of using a “high-powered rifle” Monday in an attack that appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” police said, and that left people scattering in panic. Investigators believe the suspected shooter, apprehended later that day, climbed onto a rooftop of a business and opened fire on the parade about 20 minutes after it started in the Chicago suburb.

On Tuesday morning, three blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Highland Park remained blocked off behind police tape. FBI agents walked in a line to comb the street for more evidence and lifted up strewn lawn chairs, and other items left behind in the flight to safety.

A man who’d fled the carnage uninjured with his sons returned Tuesday and found the wheelchair of his elder son, who has special needs. They’d abandoned the wheelchair Monday -- and the younger sibling carried his brother -- after the elder fell out as they hurried away from the shooting.

“We’re all a little shaken. It’s hard to believe this happened, and only (yesterday). And I think we’re all a little shaky and unsettled, (is) probably the best way to describe it,” the father, Paul Toback, told CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday.

Both inside and outside the taped-off zone, belongings of parade visitors remained strewn on the ground. Among them: a baby carriage, a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee overrun by ants, a half-eaten cup of noodles, a toy truck, sunscreen, bottles of water, dog treats, and a stuffed Sonic the Hedgehog toy.

The carnage punctuates an already bloody American spring and summer -- during the past 186 days, more than 300 mass shootings have happened in the US, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit tracking such incidents.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday. “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague.”

Police captured the suspect near Lake Forest, Illinois, following an intense manhunt across the Chicagoland area. He was taken into custody after leading officers on a brief car chase before being stopped.

Firearm evidence was found on the rooftop of a business near the shooting, police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill said Monday. The gunman used a ladder attached to the wall of the building from an alley to access the roof, said Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Police said they are investigating who bought the firearm and its origins.

Among the six people killed, five adults died at the scene and one in hospital, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The age of the sixth victim is not yet clear.

One of those killed was Jacki Sundheim, 63, according to a nearby synagogue where she was a congregant and a staff member.

A total of 26 patients were received at Highland Park Hospital, said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of the NorthShore University Health System. The injured ranged in age from 8 to 85 -- four or five patients were children, Temple said.

He said 19 of the 25 gunshot victims were treated and have been discharged. There were gunshot wounds to extremities as well as more central parts of bodies, he added.

Some bystanders initially thought the sound of gunfire that pierced the sunny parade just after 10 a.m. CT along the town’s Central Avenue, about 25 miles north of Chicago, was fireworks, until hundreds of attendees started to flee in terror -- abandoning strollers, chairs and American-flag paraphernalia on the streets.

Eyewitnesses described grabbing their children and families and running for their lives, some hiding behind dumpsters or in nearby stores for safety amid the chaos. One paradegoer described seeing someone shot and killed, another saw a man shot in the ear with blood all over his face.

“It looked like a battle zone, and it’s disgusting. It’s really disgusting,” Zoe Pawelczak, who attended the Independence Day parade with her father, recalled Monday.

‘Much more work to do’

Last year was the worst year on record since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shootings in 2014. There were a total of 692 mass shootings in the US in 2021, the non-profit says.

The Highland Park attack comes after several recent mass shootings that shocked the nation, including an 18-year-old’s racist attack at a New York supermarket that killed 10 and another 18-year-old’s shooting at a Texas school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

In the wake of those massacres, President Joe Biden signed into law the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades, marking a significant bipartisan breakthrough on one of the most contentious policy issues in Washington.

Biden held a brief moment of silence at the White House on Monday evening during a July Fourth picnic, noting that he’d spoken to Gov. Pritzker and Highland Park’s mayor.

“There is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence,” Biden said in a statement released Monday.

In 2013, Highland Park had passed a local ban on semi-automatic firearms with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition, following a series of mass shooting incidents around the country.

On Tuesday, Mayor Nancy Rotering said Monday’s shooting showed a need for strict gun laws nationally.

“I think it’s important to know that our assault weapons ban ... is reflective of the values of our community,” she said. “Obviously we have a problem in this country if we have weekly mass shootings involving these weapons of war, and it’s important for us to talk about how to provide that protection on a boarder scale, whether it’s statewide (or) whether it’s nationally.”

What we know about the suspect

Law enforcement officials “processed a significant amount of digital evidence,” which helped investigators identify Crimo as the suspect, said Covelli, the county crime task force spokesperson.

“This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue. Charges have not been approved yet at this time -- and we are a long way from that,” he said.

Crimo, who calls himself “Awake the Rapper,” posted online music videos on several major streaming outlets and on a personal website, with some featuring animated scenes of gun violence.

In one video titled “Are you Awake,” a cartoon animation of a stick-figure shooter -- resembling Crimo’s appearance -- is seen in tactical gear carrying out an attack with a rifle. Crimo is seen narrating, “I need to just do it. It is my destiny.”

The suspect’s uncle, Paul A. Crimo, told CNN he had spoken at length to law enforcement on Monday and described his nephew as a “lonely, quiet person.”

He said he does not know of any political views held by his nephew, though he described him as active on YouTube.

His brother, who is the suspect’s father, ran for mayor against incumbent Rotering in 2019 and lost.

“I’m so heartbroken for all the families who lost their lives,” Paul Crimo said.

The gun used in the shooting is believed to have been legally purchased, Rotering told CNN on Tuesday morning.

“That being said ... if you can have a weekly mass shooting with a legally purchased gun, then I think we need to talk about why those laws aren’t protecting the very people that they’re supposed to be protecting,” Rotering said. “Let’s be honest, we need to make it more difficult for people to create carnage.”

Rotering knew the suspect, having been leader of his Cub Scout pack when he was a boy. “He was a Cub Scout in my ... pack. So, many years ago, he was just a ... quiet little boy that I knew,” Rotering said.

“I don’t know what got him to this point, but let’s ask that question of so many people,” she said.

Stories of terror

Witnesses told stories of sheer terror following the shooting in the affluent Chicago suburb.

Miles Zaremski said he heard what he believed to be about 20 to 30 gunshots, in two consecutive spurts of gunfire, at about 10:20 a.m. CT, shortly after the start of the parade. He told CNN he saw a number of people bloodied and on the ground and described the scene as chaotic.

Zoe Pawelczak, who attended the Independence Day parade with her father, said parade-goers initially thought the array of pops were fireworks given the occasion.

“And I was like, something’s wrong. I grabbed my dad and started running. All of a sudden everyone behind us started running,” she said. “I looked back probably 20 feet away from me. I saw a girl shot and killed.”

Toback, the man who returned to find his elder son’s wheelchair Tuesday, said his girlfriend also was with them and his younger son at the parade. They turned and ran after they heard the gunfire and saw a crowd running toward them.

The wheelchair collapsed and the older son fell in the rush to flee -- so they abandoned the chair and the younger son picked him up, Toback said.

“We ran for our lives,” Toback said.

Jeff Leon and his wife were about to watch their 14-year-old twin boys march in the parade with the high school football team when gunshots broke out.

“We were going to try to get them,” Leon said. They then saw a man “who had an obvious extremely deep bullet graze wound along the right side of his head above the temple.” Leon said he heard maybe 20 or 30 pops before looking to his right and seeing police movement and people falling.

Steve Tilken told CNN he sheltered in a store basement with his wife, her two grandchildren and dozens of others as police scoured the area for the gunman.

“We were just sitting ducks right there and one bullet could pass through all of our bodies,” he said.

