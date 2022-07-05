North Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Deer Springs, Gliding Eagle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police responded to a deadly crash near Deer Springs and Gliding Eagle around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals a sedan was traveling westbound, at what appears to be a high rate of speed, and struck another sedan traveling northbound through the intersection.

The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were transported to UMC. The passenger was later pronounced dead.

CSI was also called to the scene.

Police do not have any other details on the driver and passenger’s age and gender.

It’s unknown if DUI is a factor, according to police.

The driver of the westbound vehicle stayed on the scene.

