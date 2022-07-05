Nevada State Police ask for help locating driver in fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are asking for help locating a driver who they say fled the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation revealed that approximately 3:48 a.m., authorities responded to a reported deceased pedestrian at the locationofIR15/Pinto Lane, southbound on ramp.

Upon arrival, troopers determined a male adult was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene. The male adult was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel, the release states.

The Nevada State Police are asking the public for any information on the fleeing vehicle, which is believed to be a Ford pickup truck with front right damage and missing a headlight. Authorities stated that it’s believed the crash took place between the hours of 12 a.m. to 3:48 a.m., based on the evidence on scene.

If anyone has any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference Nevada State PoliceCase # 220700257.

