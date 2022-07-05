LVMPD looking for missing man who may be in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help finding a missing man last seen near the 3000 block of South Maryland Parkway.

According to the news release, Joseph Shmuel Armon was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt, dark-colored basketball shorts, a grey baseball cap, carrying a grey face mask, and wearing clear-framed glasses.

Police believe he may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police are asking all hospitals to check their registries for Armon and notify them immediately if found.

Anyone with information regarding Armon and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.