Las Vegas police search for driver after teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who they said fled the scene of a crash Monday that left a teen critically injured.

According to police, at approximately 8:47 p.m. Monday, a teen pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Miller Avenue, west of the intersection with Revere Street.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated a possible Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound on Miller Avenue from Revere Street. A pedestrian was in the street when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Chevrolet failed to remain at the collision scene and fled the area. Vehicle parts located at the scene indicated the vehicle was possibly a silver 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze, according to police. LVMPD advises that there may be damage to the vehicle’s driver’s side mirror as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

