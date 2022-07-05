Advertisement

Las Vegas mayor says curfew for those under 21 being considered on Fremont Street

A welcome sign to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
A welcome sign to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following two recent shootings near the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss safety in the area.

According to a tweet from Mayor Goodman, among those in Tuesday’s meeting were downtown Las Vegas property owners and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“We’re all in agreement there is no tolerance for violence/crime,” Goodman tweeted in response to the meeting.

She added that Las Vegas’ city attorney “will prosecute violators to the fullest.” The mayor also mentioned that they were exploring a curfew for those under 21 in the area.

The meetings stem from a fatal June 19 shooting on Fremont Street Experience in which authorities announced a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with.

Early Monday morning on July 4, a second shooting took place in the area, after police said it stemmed from a fight between at least two individuals. A suspect has not been taken into custody in connection with this shooting as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Tropicana reopens in both directions at Nellis Boulevard after ‘suspicious item’
Clark County's gas tax increased as of July 1
Clark County's gas tax increased as of July 1
What efforts are being made to bring down class sizes within CCSD
What efforts are being made to bring down class sizes within CCSD
Families enjoy Fourth of July, fireworks at Lake Las Vegas
Families enjoy Fourth of July, fireworks at Lake Las Vegas