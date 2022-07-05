Las Vegas mayor says curfew for those under 21 being considered on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following two recent shootings near the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss safety in the area.

According to a tweet from Mayor Goodman, among those in Tuesday’s meeting were downtown Las Vegas property owners and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“We’re all in agreement there is no tolerance for violence/crime,” Goodman tweeted in response to the meeting.

She added that Las Vegas’ city attorney “will prosecute violators to the fullest.” The mayor also mentioned that they were exploring a curfew for those under 21 in the area.

@LVMPD and our city marshals have committed to an increased law enforcement presence.

Our City Attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we’re exploring a curfew for those under 21. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) July 5, 2022

The meetings stem from a fatal June 19 shooting on Fremont Street Experience in which authorities announced a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with.

Early Monday morning on July 4, a second shooting took place in the area, after police said it stemmed from a fight between at least two individuals. A suspect has not been taken into custody in connection with this shooting as of yet.

