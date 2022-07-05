Las Vegas authorities issue 53 citations as part of illegal fireworks crackdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday provided stats for citations and confiscations as part of the “You Light it, We Write it” initiative to crack down on illegal fireworks.

According to Las Vegas police, over the two-day joint operation that involved LVMPD, CCFD, and LVFD, the following stats were generated:

∙ Citations: 53

∙ Confiscation: 53

Leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, Clark County officials had advised that fines for those caught lighting illegal fireworks had doubled.

According to a previous news release, the Nevada State Legislature authorized Clark County to increase the fines for illegal fireworks during the 2021 session. As such, starting this year, those caught using illegal fireworks in unincorporated Clark County will fave an increased minimum fine of $500, up from the previous $250. The legislation allows for fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found within the community, the release noted.

As part of the initiative, rather than calling 911, residents were asked to report illegal fireworks complaints online. In 2021, according to the county, the ISpy site logged 21,134 complaints from June 28 – July 4, including 13,447 on July 4.

The release notes that complaints submitted on the ISpy fireworks site are for data collection purposes only – they do not result in a police dispatch. The misuse of 911 to report fireworks complaints bogs down the local police and fire dispatch center and can reduce response times to emergencies, the county warns.

