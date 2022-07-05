Lake Mead park rangers work to address its homeless problem with new program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis across the Las Vegas Valley is stretching all the way to Lake Mead. Many people are camping out in their cars or in tents in various locations throughout the area.

For two years, Nicholas Peterson has been a park ranger at Lake Mead.

For the last six months, he has taken on an additional task of his day-to-day job of helping the homeless.

“Seeing some of these people break down into tears, it makes you feel good that you are having an impact on somebody,” said Peterson.

Peterson said over the last year, he has seen an influx in homeless staying in the northwest part of Lake Mead near government wash.

“We are seeing a lot of people that just lost their job or down on their luck or just trying to make it work,” said Peterson. “As well as you are seeing people trying to escape domestic relationships and they come out here to just try and find a safe space.”

People are allowed to camp in certain places at Lake Mead for up to 15 days.

Peterson said instead of giving a ticket or violation after the 15 day limit, he is taking a new approach.

“Personally, it is not worth the time,” said Peterson. “It is not worth the effort. It is better to have that open conversation with them and see if we can get them back on the right track.”

Peterson is partnering with an organization called hope link that offers homeless emergency shelter, rent and utility assistance as well as a family resource center.

“They can get ride with me, and I will take them to hope link or any shelter they need,” said Peterson.

He said the hardest part is not everyone is open to receiving help.

“It is a mixed bag,” said Peterson. “You never know. Some people will be a little more hostile for it and it is hard question, and it is natural for everybody and is hard to ask for help no matter who you are.”

Peterson shared if this approach is leading to a better outcome.

“I would like to think it is working,” said Peterson. “I feel it is worth the effort and hopefully they are utilizing the resources.”

Peterson said January and February is when they see the big influx of homeless staying in the area.

He said while there aren’t many homeless camping out right now, he is hoping this new outreach program will help them get ahead of the big influx that he is expecting in the winter months.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.