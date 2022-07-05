Hot N Juicy Crawfish to open restaurant in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of Cajun food will now have another place to go, as beloved eatery Hot N Juicy Crawfish is set to open a new location in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Hot N Juicy will open this September at the Downtown Grand. The new restaurant will mark Hot N Juicy’s fifth location in Nevada, the release states.

Downtown Grand says Hot N Juicy will be located on the corner of 3rd Street and Stewart Avenue, across from The Mob Museum. The eatery will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

In addition, debuting this winter, Yama Sushi will bring its fourth Las Vegas area location to downtown.

