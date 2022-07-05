Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff for Highland Park shooting victims

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Tuesday ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

“Kathy and I are heartbroken for the victims and their loved ones,” the governor said. “I’m committed to taking action to protect our future generations from this senseless violence – we will not stand by as gun violence takes more lives and leaves more communities mourning.”

Under the order, the flags will remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The order aligns with a Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

