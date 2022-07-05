Good Samaritan shoots, kills Houston area man who shot mother with AK-47: report

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Harris County was shot multiple times by her own son and a Good Samaritan reacted by shooting and killing the son before he could inflict further damage, saving the woman’s life, KHOU reported.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Highland Cross.

KHOU has learned the mother was celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with neighbors when her 22-year-old son showed up “acting strangely.”

The son allegedly shot the mother several times with an AK-47, deputies said.

A neighbor reportedly admitted to deputies he shot the son to prevent him from killing his mother.

