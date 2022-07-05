Former President Trump to visit Las Vegas to campaign for Lombardo, Laxalt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Las Vegas to campaign for Republicans running for public office.
He’s giving a speech and endorsing Republican Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, and Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate.
A panel is scheduled for Friday at 5 pm, followed by a speech at 6 at Treasure Island.
