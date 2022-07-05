Advertisement

Former President Trump to visit Las Vegas to campaign for Lombardo, Laxalt

In this April 6, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at an annual meeting of the...
In this April 6, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at an annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former President Donald Trump is heading back to Las Vegas to campaign for Republicans running for public office.

He’s giving a speech and endorsing Republican Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, and Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate.

A panel is scheduled for Friday at 5 pm, followed by a speech at 6 at Treasure Island.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lake Mead park rangers work to address its homeless problem with new program
Lake Mead park rangers work to address its homeless problem with new program
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Preliminary hearing for Troy Driver set for Sept. 13
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
A welcome sign to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
Las Vegas mayor says curfew for those under 21 being considered on Fremont Street