Forecast Outlook- 7/5/2022

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the rest of the week with temperatures on the rise. The breeze will stay with us, peaking during the afternoon hours.

We’ll keep skies sunny on Wednesday with a forecast high of 101° in Las Vegas. Temperatures will continue to climb with a forecast high of 102° on Thursday and 104° on Friday. Each afternoon will feature wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with highs in the 105° to 110° range. We’ll see some high clouds passing through at times, but we keep it dry. The heat continues early next week with highs pushing 110° on Monday and Tuesday. Some monsoon moisture looks to push back into Southern Nevada starting on Tuesday. This will bring back the chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms for next week.

