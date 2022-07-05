Adele addresses Las Vegas residency to crowd of festivalgoers in London

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adele performed live this weekend, but not in Las Vegas. She took to Hyde Park in London Friday for her first concert since she tearfully postponed her run of gigs in January at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She said on a British talk show in February that her residency was “100 percent happening this year,” but an air of mystery still surrounds the Vegas production. Still, Adele addressed the topic on Friday to a crowd of festivalgoers in London.

“I was at Hyde Park on Friday and saw Adele perform,” said Jenny Harding, an Adele fan who spoke to FOX5 Monday. “I did hear her mention Las Vegas shows.”

So what did she say? A video circulating the internet shows her telling the crowd, “I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing, but they didn’t happen. But we’re announcing them very, very soon. I’m just waiting on one piece of equipment.”

“I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn't happen, but we're announcing them very, veh soon. I'm just waiting one piece of equipment”, Adele about her upcoming Las Vegas Residency yesterday at Hyde Park. #AdeleBST #AdelexBST



This news comes just as the Las Vegas residency was starting to look more hopeless than ever.

In January, the singer postponed the 24 dates, blaming COVID-19 and delivery delays. “I’m so sorry but, um, my show ain’t ready,” said Adele in a video posted to Instagram.

More recently, in June, stagehands for Adele’s production at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace were told they would be laid off for the summer. A leader with the Las Vegas chapter of IATSE 720 confirmed that the 11 stagehands were members of his union. In just days, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will go dark for the rest of the summer including most of September.

But in a new interview, Adele is defending her decision to indefinitely sideline her Vegas Strip residency. On Sunday, Adele told BBC Radio 4′s Desert Island Discs. She said, “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal... I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment... I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

She went on, “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

The singer added that she is working on new dates, but that there are no updates on the residency so far, and said, “I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

The Caesars Entertainment press team could not be reached for comment Monday, most likely due to the holiday.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Adele is close to finalizing a deal to bring her residency to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, which is also a Caesars property. TMZ wrote that show dates could be as soon as late summer.

