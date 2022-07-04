Plaza Hotel and Casino is ready to launch its annual firework show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks have been set up by Pyrotek Fireworks on the north tower of the Plaza’s roof and some are also staged on the pool deck.

There will be a viewing area for hotel guests to watch the fireworks at the main pool of the hotel.

People from all over are in Vegas to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.

“I am visiting from Oregon and I am on a trip with my best friend,” said Oregon resident Susan Woolliscroft.

“It is his birthday and the holiday weekend was also just pretty enticing,” said Sacramento resident Jacquie Romero.

People like Susan Woolliscroft are mainly excited for the firework show.

“We are going to hang out pool side and then we have got a great view from our room, so we are going to watch the fireworks there if it gets too crowded,” said Woolliscroft.

“The guys from Pyrotek fireworks are here all weekend long setting up,” said the marketing manager for the Plaza Hotel and Casino, Lisa Melmed. “They start in the ballroom and then move everything up into the roof and do their thing and it is an amazing show.”

For years, the Plaza Hotel and Casino has been launching fireworks from its roof tops and towers.

The 7-minute show will light up the sky across the valley and the downtown area.

“Even throughout the pandemic and also July 2nd is our anniversary so last year we celebrated our 50th anniversary and it is just something that we get to do,” said Melmed.

People said while they are mainly looking forward to celebrating and watching tonight’s fireworks, they also have special connections to today’s holiday.

“My grandpa was a pilot in the navy,” said Woolliscroft. “So for the 4th of July for him, it was always about celebrating our country and friends and family and just being together.”

“It is a day of remembrance,” said a Sacramento resident who did not want to be identified. “America is a great country.”

“It will be great again,” said Romero.

The firework show from the Plaza is set to start at 9 p.m.

Reps from the hotel said, you will be able to see this show by being anywhere on Fremont Street but the best view is standing on Main Street which will be blocked off for people to watch.

