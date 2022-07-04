Las Vegas shelter waives reclaim fees for all lost, stray pets through July 10

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With more pets known to go missing during the week of the July 4 holiday than any other time of the year, a Las Vegas shelter has announced it is waiving the reclaim fees for all lost and stray pets.

According to a news release, the Animal Foundation will waive the fees through July 10.

The shelter says that from July 1-10 of 2021, it took in “559 lost and frightened animals, many of whom had escaped while seeking safety from loud neighborhood fireworks displays.” Only 110, or 20%, of those animals were reclaimed by their owners, the group said.

“As you get ready for the holidays, please take time to consider your pets,” said Kelsey Pizzi, Communications Manager at The Animal Foundation. “Fireworks and other loud noises can increase anxiety and may cause pets to panic and jump a fence or run away to find safety, so it’s important to keep your pet inside your home in a secure area, such as a crate, laundry room, or bathroom.”

According to the Animal Foundation, if your pet becomes lost, explore your neighborhood, check with your neighbors, post them on social media and register them as lost at lost.petcolove.org.

The group also advises going to animalfoundation.com/lostandfound and search their database, which is updated regularly. If you see your pet on their website, go to the shelter during the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to reclaim your animal. The Animal Foundation asks that if you see your pet on their database, do not call or email, just go directly to the shelter. To claim your lost pet at the shelter, you must bring proof of ownership (e.g. a photo of your pet, veterinary records, proof of rabies vaccine, or microchip number), Animal Foundation notes.

Lost dogs brought to the Animal Foundation are legally required to be held for 72 hours, the release states.

