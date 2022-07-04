Las Vegas police shoot, kill man they say charged at officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police said they shot and killed a man after he charged at them in a shooting late Sunday night.

According to LVMPD, officers responded to a call around 11:20 p.m. near Bruce Street and Bonanza of an attempted suicide. When they arrived, people told them two people were dead inside a home.

When officers entered the home, they encountered an unresponsive woman, and man who was armed with an “edge weapon.” Officers ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he refused, and then charged at officers, leading one officer to shoot the man. Medical personnel pronounced the man and the woman dead.

This is the sixth LVMPD officer-involved shooting of 2022. The department will provide more details later this week.

