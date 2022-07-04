Las Vegas police investigate after fight leads to shooting in downtown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight between at least two individuals led to a shooting early Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

According to Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon, a fight between at least two males occurred near 4th and Fremont Street early Monday morning.

A short time after the fight, according to Lt. Gordon, one male fired several shots striking another male in the buttocks.

The male who fired the shots fled the area and is outstanding.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.

