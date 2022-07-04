Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate after fight leads to shooting in downtown

Las Vegas police investigate shooting near 4th and Fremont Street.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near 4th and Fremont Street.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:36 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight between at least two individuals led to a shooting early Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

According to Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon, a fight between at least two males occurred near 4th and Fremont Street early Monday morning.

A short time after the fight, according to Lt. Gordon, one male fired several shots striking another male in the buttocks.

The male who fired the shots fled the area and is outstanding.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.

