Goodwill of Southern Nevada hosting hiring event

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be interviewing and hiring candidates on the spot on Tuesday, July 5.

The hiring event will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 330 E Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Goodwill says more than 45 positions are available at Goodwill stores. There are also job openings for entry-level truck drivers.

Goodwill will pay for CDL license training for drivers they hire.

Newly hired employees can start working within a week, and there will also be opportunities to grow into management positions.

To learn more about career opportunities, go to GoodwillVegas.org.

