Forecast Outlook-7/4/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The extended period of red flag conditions is set to expire Monday at 9 PM.

Red flag means high temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts could create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Those winds Independence Day will continue to gust from the southwest.

The wind should be weak enough by Monday night to not impact any of the fireworks celebrations in the valley.

Some fronts associated with the surrounding lows will help to keep our daytime temperatures trending about four degrees below normal Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday the temperature starts climbing again and by next weekend we will be about 3 degrees above normal.

Next weekend we could see the return of monsoon moisture at least through western Mohave County.

Air Quality will be moderate for our area Monday because of ozone, dust and expected smoke.

The UV index is 11 which is considered to be extreme.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.