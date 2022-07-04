Forecast Outlook-7/3/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -This long stretch of red flag weather is set to expire Monday night a 9 PM.

Between now and then we’ll continue to experience stronger than normal winds, warm temperatures and low humidity creating the fire weather risk.

Monday’s high may stay below triple digits as will be the case Tuesday.

Then high pressure will start to setup over the four corner states that could usher in another round of monsoon moisture to our area by next weekend.

That high pressure will also help push our high temperatures back about normal.

Monday, air quality is forecast to be moderate due to ozone, dust and fireworks smoke.

The UV Index will be 11 or extreme.

