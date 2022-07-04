Advertisement

Diving 308 feet in less than 3 minutes, Hawaii swimmer breaks record

A Hawaii free diver broke a record during a competition in the Philippines.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.

During the AIDA depth championships in the Philippines last week, Kurt Chambers completed a self-powered dive to 308 feet on a single breath of air.

The record dive took 2 minutes and 54 seconds.

The Kailua-Kona native is now the deepest competitive free diver in all of North America.

“At some point I went ahead and set my mind on it even if it was kind of an ambitious goal to reach those numbers based on where I was at,” Chambers said. “I set my mind to it and ended up being successful.”

Chambers teaches freediving courses in Hawaii.

He holds ten national records.

