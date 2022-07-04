Advertisement

Circus Circus adds more old-school, coin-operated slot machines

In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who miss the sound of coins jingling throughout the casino floor are in luck, as Circus Circus has announced that it has adds more old-school coin-operated slot machines to its roster of games.

According to a news release, the property features the only coin-operated slot machines on the Las Vegas Strip.

Calling it “one of the last standing remnants of vintage Vegas,” Circus Circus says it has added $5 coin slot machines to its casino floor.

The coin-operated machines feature 97.4% payback, according to the release.

