Boulder City welcomes community for 74th annual Damboree Parade, Fireworks celebration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of people gathered for the annual Damboree Parade in Boulder City for Independence Day.

The event kicked off with a free pancake breakfast, hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City. Amy Vandermark with the group said she has been going to the parade since she was a kid, and loves to see what it has become.

“Here in Boulder City, the enjoyment of the children and our future, that’s really what’s important to us,” Vandermark said. “So these community events are what show children a great time. It brings them out around other kids. It’s about safe, family fun.”

The city hosts events throughout the day, ending with a firework show at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

