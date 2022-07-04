Advertisement

Adele says she was ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Las Vegas residency

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Ticket holders weren’t the only ones devastated when Adele had to cancel her Las Vegas residency.

During a recent conversation with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4, the superstar singer shared that she felt like “a shell of a person for a couple months” after having to disappoint her fans.

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” she said. “I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

Adele tearfully made the cancellation announcement in January, a day before the eagerly awaited concerts were supposed to kick off.

Now she says she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment” and also felt “devastated’ and “frightened about letting them down.”

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t. I stand by that decision,” Adele said. “I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did and I think that’s why it was such a massive, massive story.”

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money,” she added.

Adele returned to the stage over the weekend to headline the BST Hyde Park festival in London.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Goodwill of Southern Nevada hosting hiring event
In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man walks in front of the Circus Circus hotel and casino in...
Circus Circus adds more old-school, coin-operated slot machines
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
A teacher commands a classroom
Bringing down class sizes: The latest efforts to balance classroom ratios at CCSD