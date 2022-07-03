Forecast Outlook-7/3/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Day two of the Independence Day Weekend features a break from triple digit temperatures.

A cold front is sliding into our area helping to cool down our forecast high to 99 degrees Sunday.

That front will also help to maintain gusty winds for the Las Vegas Valley.

Even with the cooler temperatures the red flag warning remains in place. The combination of low humidity, strong wind gusts and temperatures in the upper 90′s creates dangerous fire weather conditions.

The wind will continue Sunday night into Monday.

By Tuesday the winds will be lighter.

The rest of the week expect daytime temperatures to move back not only to seasonal values but above normal.

Due to the anticipated fireworks in the valley Sunday air quality is rated as moderate because of smoke, dust and ozone.

The UV index for Sunday is 11 or extreme.

