1 dead after plane crash near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a plane crash reported outside Boulder City.

The crash happened around 8:53 a.m. July 3 near U.S. 95 and Spring Canyon Road, south of Boulder City, according to Boulder City Fire Department. BCFD said they received a 911 call around that time of a downed aircraft.

First responders arrived around 9:11 a.m. BCFD said it is believed only one person was on board and they were pronounced dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene, BCFD said. Traffic on U.S. 95 is not impacted by the crash.

